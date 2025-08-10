Cynosure Group LLC Increases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

Read Our Latest Report on CF

CF Industries Trading Down 2.7%

CF stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.