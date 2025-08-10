Cynosure Group LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Watsco by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $410.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.84. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.99 and a 1-year high of $571.41. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.