ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after buying an additional 2,026,589 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after buying an additional 1,104,852 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 172.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,516,000 after buying an additional 832,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 9,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,097,000 after buying an additional 679,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,043,000 after buying an additional 566,116 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO opened at $93.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.23.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

