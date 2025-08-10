Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,443 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of DTE Energy worth $181,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $141.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average is $132.98.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.