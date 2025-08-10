Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $170.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $224.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.