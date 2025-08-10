ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $682,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,045,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $254.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.85 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

