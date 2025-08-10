Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 55,030 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,030 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.9%

CMG opened at $41.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.