Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 880 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $49,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $256.98 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.06.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

