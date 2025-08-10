CCM Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of CCM Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.8% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $1,954,941,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PG opened at $153.55 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $359.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

