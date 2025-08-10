CCM Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Valero Energy by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Shares of VLO opened at $133.23 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $155.12. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

