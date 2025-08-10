CCM Investment Group LLC Invests $5.99 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.6% of CCM Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 187,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

