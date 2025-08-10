Welltower Inc. (WELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a 10.4% increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 114.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $168.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average of $150.54. Welltower has a 12 month low of $115.18 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $4,804,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Welltower by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

