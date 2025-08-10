Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.7%

CB stock opened at $271.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.01 and a 200 day moving average of $282.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.