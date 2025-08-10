CCM Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,166 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $106,458,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,368.7% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,915 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
KMB stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average is $134.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
