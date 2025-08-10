F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Stock Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised F&G Annuities & Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.11 per share, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 894,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,737,294.04. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,900 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

FG opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.55. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

