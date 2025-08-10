Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $263,000 Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,407 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,790,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CNR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3%

CNR stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $134.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.73.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 57.0%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

