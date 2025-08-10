LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 954,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

HYT opened at $9.84 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

