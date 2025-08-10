13,067 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,833,000 after acquiring an additional 455,757 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,655,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,312,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $287.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.43 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.