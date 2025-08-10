13,067 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,833,000 after acquiring an additional 455,757 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,655,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,312,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.2%
Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.72.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $287.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.43 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
