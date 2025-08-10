BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BWXT. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.37.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $179.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.47. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $189.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,602.24. This represents a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,369,326. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

