Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $65,000 Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 599,046 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2,289.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 59,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 56,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLRS. Barclays increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

VLRS opened at $5.61 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $653.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

