Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 295.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enhabit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Enhabit by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enhabit by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Enhabit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Enhabit Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit Profile

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.