LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 68,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter.

SILA opened at $25.35 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 231.88%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

