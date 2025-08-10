US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 2,671.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Autohome by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE ATHM opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

