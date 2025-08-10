Natixis Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $21.60 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 53.26% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

