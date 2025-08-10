Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 244,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 296,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 149,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.39%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

