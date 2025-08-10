Harbour Investments Inc. Has $34,000 Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 5,800.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SharkNinja by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,419,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SharkNinja by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SharkNinja by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

