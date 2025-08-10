ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Takes $436,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOHFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Mizuho lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.55.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

