ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Takes $436,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Mizuho lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.55.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

