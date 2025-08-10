Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $20.06 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $288.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $301.29. The company has a market capitalization of $793.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.