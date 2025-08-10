American Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

American Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. American Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.03 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

