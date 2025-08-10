Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.19. Fastly has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.86 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $88,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 635,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,742.73. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott R. Lovett sold 127,608 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $886,875.60. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,287,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,657.75. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 30.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 16.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,212,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189,423 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 140.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

