Wall Street Zen Upgrades Miller Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:MEHCQ) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Miller Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:MEHCQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Miller Energy Resources Trading Down 4.8%

Miller Energy Resources stock opened at $4.00 on Friday.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.