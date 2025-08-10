Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

HG opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.54. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,776.60. This trade represents a 29.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,680. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

