JMP Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Stock Price

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jones Trading cut their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

GHI opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.67 and a beta of 0.61. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $3,240,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 14,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

