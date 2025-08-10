Head-To-Head Survey: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) vs. Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) and Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and Ranpak”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $422.63 million 1.19 $29.98 million $1.50 16.71 Ranpak $368.90 million 0.90 -$21.50 million ($0.42) -9.40

Analyst Recommendations

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Ranpak. Ranpak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karat Packaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Karat Packaging and Ranpak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ranpak 0 2 2 0 2.50

Karat Packaging presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.68%. Ranpak has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.72%. Given Ranpak’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ranpak is more favorable than Karat Packaging.

Risk & Volatility

Karat Packaging has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranpak has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Ranpak shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.2% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Ranpak shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Ranpak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 7.25% 20.28% 10.79% Ranpak -9.06% -6.29% -3.07%

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Ranpak on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. It offers its products to national and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods. It also offers end-of-line packaging automation products, which help end users automate the void filling and box closure processes after product packing is complete. The company sells its products to end users primarily through a distributor network, and directly to select end-users. Ranpak Holdings Corp. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio.

