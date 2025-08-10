Critical Contrast: Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) and Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) and Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aecon Group and Taisei”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.3654 40.04 Taisei N/A N/A N/A $278.8428 0.06

Profitability

Taisei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aecon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Aecon Group and Taisei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A Taisei N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Aecon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Taisei pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aecon Group pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Taisei pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aecon Group and Taisei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aecon Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taisei 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aecon Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.21%. Given Aecon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aecon Group is more favorable than Taisei.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Aecon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aecon Group beats Taisei on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors. The Concessions segment engages in the development, building, financing, and operation of construction projects by way of public-private partnership contract structures. This segment also provides development of domestic international public-private partnership; private finance solution; developing strategic partnerships; leading and/or participating in development teams; and operations and maintenance of infrastructure assets services. The company was formerly known as Prefac Concrete Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Aecon Group Inc. in June 2001. Aecon Group Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields. It also involved in the redevelopment, public-private partnership/private finance initiative, property management, in-house development, and condominium sales projects. The company was formerly known as Nippon Doboku Corporation and changed its name to Taisei Corporation in 1946. Taisei Corporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

