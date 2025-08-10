Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $224.30 Million Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,014,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,301,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Expand Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial cut their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 589.74%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

