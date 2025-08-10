Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $209.70 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $209,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 290,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Radian Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 1.68. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,096. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,768.10. This represents a 68.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

