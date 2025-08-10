Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,839,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $366.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.51. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.