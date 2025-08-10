Reviewing Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) and Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Solesence shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Solesence shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solesence and Pola Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solesence 8.13% 34.68% 10.13% Pola Orbis 3.81% 5.16% 4.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solesence and Pola Orbis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solesence $64.42 million 3.63 $4.24 million $0.07 47.43 Pola Orbis $1.13 billion 1.95 $58.71 million $0.19 52.37

Pola Orbis has higher revenue and earnings than Solesence. Solesence is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pola Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Solesence has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solesence beats Pola Orbis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solesence

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

