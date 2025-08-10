Reviewing Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 20.11% 16.35% 1.45% Avidbank 14.31% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avidbank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Northrim BanCorp presently has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.91%. Avidbank has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Northrim BanCorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northrim BanCorp is more favorable than Avidbank.

66.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Avidbank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $195.96 million 2.33 $36.97 million $7.99 10.34 Avidbank $148.45 million 1.24 $21.01 million $2.78 8.36

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Avidbank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and app banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long-term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides personal lending products, including secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprising working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, the company offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC real estate secured loans. Further, it provides various financing solutions, such as fund finance, structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, the company offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, positive pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, risk and fraud analytics services, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and complimentary notary services. Furthermore, it offers online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

