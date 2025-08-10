Deutsche Bank AG Sells 104,720 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 104,720 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $115,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 162,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 31,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

