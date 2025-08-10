Comparing Delek US (NYSE:DK) & Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN)

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) and Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delek US and Amerilithium”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek US $11.85 billion 0.10 -$560.40 million ($12.29) -1.68 Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Amerilithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delek US.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Delek US and Amerilithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek US 5 7 2 0 1.79 Amerilithium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Delek US presently has a consensus price target of $20.3542, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. Given Amerilithium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amerilithium is more favorable than Delek US.

Profitability

This table compares Delek US and Amerilithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek US -7.11% -68.78% -6.28% Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Delek US shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Delek US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Amerilithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Delek US has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Amerilithium has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amerilithium beats Delek US on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal. It owns and operates refineries located in Tyler, Texas; El Dorado, Arkansas; Big Spring, Texas; and Krotz Springs, Louisiana, as well as biodiesel facilities in Crossett, Arkansas, Cleburne, Texas, and New Albany, Mississippi. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil, intermediate, and refined products; and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products, as well as disposes and recycles water for third parties. It owns or leases crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering systems, and associated crude oil storage tanks; and owns and operates light product distribution terminals, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. The Retail segment owns and leases convenience store sites located primarily in West Texas and New Mexico. Its convenience stores offer various grades of gasoline and diesel under the DK or Alon brand; and food products and service, tobacco products, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and general merchandise, as well as money orders to the public primarily under the 7-Eleven and DK or Alon brand names. It serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, government, and independent retail fuel operators. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Amerilithium

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

