Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,833 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth $53,000.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $292.03 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $205.51 and a twelve month high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

