Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

