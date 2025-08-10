PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 80.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.17.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.5%

RBC opened at $398.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $272.50 and a twelve month high of $416.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.37, for a total transaction of $3,342,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,470,518.61. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total transaction of $218,555.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,730.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,716 shares of company stock valued at $48,818,116. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.