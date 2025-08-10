Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 77,890 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,169,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,890 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises about 2.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $118,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

