The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Times by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in New York Times by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in New York Times by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYT opened at $57.51 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,826.42. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,595.41. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

