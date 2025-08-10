Contrasting Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) & Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Tandy Brands Accessories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 5.72% 44.15% 16.12% Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crocs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 1 4 9 0 2.57 Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crocs and Tandy Brands Accessories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Crocs presently has a consensus target price of $110.8462, suggesting a potential upside of 47.32%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crocs and Tandy Brands Accessories”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.10 billion 1.03 $950.07 million $16.32 4.61 Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Summary

Crocs beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. engages in the design and marketing of accessories. Its products include belts, gifts, small leather goods, and bags for men, women, and children. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

