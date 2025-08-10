ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $80.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $433.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

