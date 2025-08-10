Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enersys were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enersys by 3,833.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,335,000 after purchasing an additional 404,204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 35,119.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 122,917 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,028,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,021,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 199,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 45,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $95.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Enersys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $104.36.

Enersys Increases Dividend

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.02 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Enersys’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enersys

In related news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

